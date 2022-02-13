BWS Financial Cuts Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $22.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective trimmed by BWS Financial from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Avaya has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

