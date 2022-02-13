Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.
OTCMKTS BYRN traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $8.57. 616,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,520. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byrna Technologies (BYRN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.