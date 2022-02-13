Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and approximately $37,548.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.00409282 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.