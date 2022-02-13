C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.88.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $23.64 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.