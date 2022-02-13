CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.
Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,889. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $34.19.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.
About CAE
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
