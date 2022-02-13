CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,889. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Get CAE alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.