California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Twitter worth $82,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

