California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.13 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,166,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Apple worth $4,127,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 474.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 200,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 67.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,189,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $168,251,000 after buying an additional 478,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,385,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,377,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474,165 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

