California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,533 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Fortinet worth $69,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $310.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.01 and its 200 day moving average is $315.52. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

