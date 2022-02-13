California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,198 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $72,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $147.55 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

