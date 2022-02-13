Canaan Partners X LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Canaan Partners X LLC reduced its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,795 shares during the period. NextCure makes up approximately 0.6% of Canaan Partners X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canaan Partners X LLC owned about 1.16% of NextCure worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the third quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth $99,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NextCure stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.12. NextCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

