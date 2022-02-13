Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,968,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NUGS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 335,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
