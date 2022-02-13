Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,968,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NUGS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 335,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

