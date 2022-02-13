Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPLP. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 128,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,720. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $305.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

