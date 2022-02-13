Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. 2,152,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,049. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

