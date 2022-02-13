Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.79

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.79 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 783,490 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The firm has a market cap of £200.00 million and a P/E ratio of -195.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.90.

In other Card Factory news, insider Paul Moody purchased 200,000 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($151,453.68).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

