Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

