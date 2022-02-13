CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHHF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. CareRx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Get CareRx alerts:

Separately, boosted their price target on CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.