Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.05.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

