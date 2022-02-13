Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 617 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $132.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

