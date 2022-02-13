Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $96.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68.

