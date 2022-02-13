Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 324 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.