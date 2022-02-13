Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.32. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

