Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $109.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

