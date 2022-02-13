Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $203.79 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

