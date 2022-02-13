Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $80,880,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 525.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $55.44.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

