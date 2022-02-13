Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CSIOY opened at $123.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.35. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.50 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.