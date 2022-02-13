Caxton Associates LP Buys 53,972 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.