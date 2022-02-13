Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $605,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $294.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.89%.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.