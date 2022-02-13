Caxton Associates LP Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 72.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 60,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

Shares of MRTX opened at $102.92 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $211.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

