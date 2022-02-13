Caxton Associates LP Has $388,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.
NYSE RMD opened at $243.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.
About ResMed
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
