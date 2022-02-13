Caxton Associates LP Invests $289,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.