Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after buying an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $160,433,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

