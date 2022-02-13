Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 5,151 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $160,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

