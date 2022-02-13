Caxton Associates LP Takes $270,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $84,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

