Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.