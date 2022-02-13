Caxton Associates LP Trims Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Progyny by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $23,352,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 168.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,660 shares of company stock worth $8,924,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $40.86 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

