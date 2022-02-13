CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

