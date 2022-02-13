CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 148.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CBRE Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,036,000 after buying an additional 471,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

