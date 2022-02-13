CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 18,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,035. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.