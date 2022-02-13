Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2,095.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Celanese by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $155.57 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.