Centamin (TSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.55. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

