Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of Centrica stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
