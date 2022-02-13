Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

