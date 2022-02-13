Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.29 ($0.07). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 5.29 ($0.07), with a volume of 24,831 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

