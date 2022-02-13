Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.29 ($0.07). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 5.29 ($0.07), with a volume of 24,831 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.
About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)
