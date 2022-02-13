ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ChampionX worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ChampionX by 106,864.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

