ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.