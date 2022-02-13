Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $231,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

