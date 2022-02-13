ChartEx Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $132,794.66 and approximately $332.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.10 or 0.06786608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,866.59 or 1.00396643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00048370 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.