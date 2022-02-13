ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 835,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,220. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

