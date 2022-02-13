Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.44

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $138.10, with a volume of 511780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 51,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,147,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

