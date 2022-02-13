China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

